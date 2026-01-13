Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Short Interest Down 67.2% in December

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,428 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 40,931 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NFXS stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $21.22.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
