Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Short Interest Down 67.2% in December

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,428 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 40,931 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NFXS stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFXS. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,543,000.

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

