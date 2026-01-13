Short Interest in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO) Decreases By 66.6%

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,244 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the December 15th total of 30,636 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.5%

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4,471.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th.

About YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. BABO was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

