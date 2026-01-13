Defi App (HOME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.46 Million

Defi App (HOME) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Defi App has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defi App has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defi App token can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Defi App alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Profile

Defi App launched on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,178,055,555 tokens. The official website for Defi App is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. The official message board for Defi App is blog.defi.app.

Defi App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,178,055,555.57 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.0275683 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $25,292,732.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defi App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.