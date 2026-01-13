Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $503,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,739.12. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock worth $1,785,606 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 957,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,035,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

