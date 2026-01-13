Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $165.91 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $165,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 67.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Zoetis stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

