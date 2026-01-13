Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $612,785,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,630.53 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,735.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,620.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,229 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,076.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.