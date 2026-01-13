Short Interest in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Drops By 93.3%

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,231 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 228,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 822.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 143,955 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $3,659,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $1,399,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

