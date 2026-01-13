BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,939 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 640,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 762,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 343,154 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 615,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2607 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.4%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

