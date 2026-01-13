ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 997 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 9,465 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Price Performance

Shares of SAA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LTG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 355,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 14.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 532.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 during the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

