Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.4150, with a volume of 703847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.