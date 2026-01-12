Short Interest in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Grows By 3,081.2%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 339,374 shares, a growth of 3,081.2% from the December 15th total of 10,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSK. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

SPSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,935. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

