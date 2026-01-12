Short Interest in Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Increases By 2,450.9%

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,612 shares, an increase of 2,450.9% from the December 15th total of 220 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 US large-cap growth stocks screened from the Nasdaq-100 components for above average free cash-flow. Holdings are weighted by their price momentum score. QQQG was launched on Aug 19, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

