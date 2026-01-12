Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 49308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $205.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Helmuth Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,233.56. This trade represents a 59.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samantha Rutty bought 3,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 770,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 512,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 235,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Myers Industries by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Myers Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 122,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

