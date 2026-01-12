JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Short Interest Up 2,207.5% in December

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,807 shares, an increase of 2,207.5% from the December 15th total of 295 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,219. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after buying an additional 801,874 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 366,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 105,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,995,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.