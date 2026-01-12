ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Short Interest Update

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 511 shares, a growth of 3,830.8% from the December 15th total of 13 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Stock Performance

BDCZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 12,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.