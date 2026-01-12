Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 688 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the December 15th total of 32 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 37.5% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 6.22% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA HOMZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

