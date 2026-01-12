FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.5040 and last traded at $44.5640, with a volume of 14144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $867.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $205,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.