FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

