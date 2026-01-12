BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.86 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 20772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.64.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.57.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Company Profile

BMO SPTSX Capped Composite Index ETF seeks to replicate to the extent possible the performance of the SPTSX Capped Composite Index net of expenses. The fund will invest in and hold the Constituent Securities of the S&PTSX Capped Composite Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the S&PTSX Capped Composite Index or securities intended to replicate the performance of the index.

