Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.4850, with a volume of 127558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,622,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,112 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,535,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,357,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,187,000 after buying an additional 907,511 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,078,000 after buying an additional 788,994 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

