Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $51.0640, with a volume of 72433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,804,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 583,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

