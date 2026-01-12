JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.3650, with a volume of 248726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 109,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

