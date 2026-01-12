xSUSHI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.36 Thousand (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $4.36 thousand worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

