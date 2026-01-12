NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $244.37 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $244.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,284,957,692 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,284,906,264. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73987666 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 605 active market(s) with $164,101,888.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

