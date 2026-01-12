MANEKI Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $1.40 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91,341.08 or 0.99577626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00054138 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $898,035.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

