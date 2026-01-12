Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $21.44 thousand worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

