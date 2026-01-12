ReddCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.69 Thousand (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1.69 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00005852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,907,667,502 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

