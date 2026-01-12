ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.59 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $16.59 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00443791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

