Energi Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Energi has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $125.41 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,286,462 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,275,800.64360954. The last known price of Energi is 0.02036454 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $142,811.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

