Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.45. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 5,805,616 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $63,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,227,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,364.14. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 24,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,705,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,337.14. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 5,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 7,978,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

