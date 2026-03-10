Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.02, but opened at $53.25. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $53.6090, with a volume of 6,374,528 shares changing hands.

Occidental Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 116,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

