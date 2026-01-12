WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $38.37 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. WAX has a market cap of $38.37 million and $2.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,530,684,500 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,335,374 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,530,371,158.11083412 with 4,525,022,035.12927914 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00863625 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $2,059,451.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

