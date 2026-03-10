Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.87. Bank of China shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 9,041 shares changing hands.

Bank of China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS: BACHY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China’s largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation’s “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.