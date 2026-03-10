Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,501,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,433,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,095,000 after buying an additional 1,396,421 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 141.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,249,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,375 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,628,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,244.74. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,182. The trade was a 52.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

