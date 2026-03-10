iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,070,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 603,651 shares.The stock last traded at $36.28 and had previously closed at $35.66.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Poland ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,357,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3,127.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

