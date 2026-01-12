Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 236923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

