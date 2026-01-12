Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 22528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

