Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 424540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp. in October 2008. Alphamin Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.