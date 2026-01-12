Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.2599 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 11414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Fujitsu Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.