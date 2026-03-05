Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Exelon by 1,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $49.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

