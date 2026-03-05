JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 113,730 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

