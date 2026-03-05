IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 93,993 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,993 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

