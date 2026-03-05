IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $261.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $271.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

