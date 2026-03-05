Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charis Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,732 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,238 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

