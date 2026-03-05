JT Stratford LLC Buys 853 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 349.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large institutional tech win — Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will extend use of BlackRock's Aladdin Wealth to support international expansion, a clear enterprise-sale that reinforces recurring technology fees and cross-sell potential.

Crypto ETF inflows led by BlackRock's IBIT — IBIT drew large daily inflows ($307M–$322M in recent days), driving multi-day net ETF flows that boost fee-bearing AUM and underscore BlackRock's lead in spot-BTC ETF market share. This supports recurring ETF revenue if flows persist.

New product expansion — BlackRock launched the iShares Broad USD Floating Rate Loan ETF (USLN), its first index ETF for U.S. dollar leveraged loans, broadening product lineup and potential fee pools in a $1.4T market.

Infrastructure deal activity — BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is leading a consortium to acquire AES in a ~$33.4B deal, signaling active alternatives dealmaking that can bolster private markets and carried-interest economics.

Strategic portfolio moves and product tweaks — BlackRock disclosed a >10% stake / 11.56% voting stake in Qiagen and signaled making target-date funds riskier between ages 45–60 (a product strategy change). These are notable for capital allocation and product positioning but have mixed, longer-term implications for flows.

Energy/infrastructure exposure reshaped — BlackRock bought into AES and exited Naturgy, reflecting a reallocation within energy/infrastructure holdings; important for long-term strategy but not an immediate earnings swing.

Analyst downgrade and sector weakness — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BLK from "moderate buy" to "moderate sell," and financial stocks showed intraday weakness that put downward pressure on BLK shares. Downgrades and sector moves often trigger short-term selling.

Crypto volatility and prior outflows — Earlier reports that IBIT/Bitcoin ETFs had shed large amounts of BTC (e.g., 42,000 BTC) highlight volatility in crypto AUM; while recent inflows offset some outflows, crypto AUM swings can compress fee growth and increase short-term revenue volatility.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,049.46 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,093.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,101.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

