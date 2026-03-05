L & S Advisors Inc Has $25.61 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,625 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $303.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day moving average of $284.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

