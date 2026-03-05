Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 469.70 and last traded at GBX 469.70, with a volume of 246733250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 684 to GBX 803 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 629.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 646.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

