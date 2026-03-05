Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.4690, with a volume of 219746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,614,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,828 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Royce Otc Micro by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 212,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

