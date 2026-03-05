NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 1837178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 3.92%.NCR Atleos’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NCR Atleos by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

