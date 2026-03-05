Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,316 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 1,230,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 352,489 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MasterBrand from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterBrand presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.54. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.23.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $644.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

